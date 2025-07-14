Matty Healy spotted at Oasis Manchester gig after telling Gallaghers to "stop marding" with each other two years ago

14 July 2025, 11:37 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 12:14

Matty Healy and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher
Matty Healy and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The 1975 frontman made comments on the Oasis brothers' feud back in 2023 and was famously called a "slack-jawed f***wit" by Noel Gallagher.

Matty Healy was spotted watching Oasis at Heaton Park.

It's no secret that The 1975 frontman is a fan of the Manchester band and was was among the crowds to witness the their first epic hometown gig on Friday 11th July.

See a clip of the Chocolate singer below:

Healy - who hails from Cheshire and is the son of Loose Women panellist Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy - has previously spoken out about the formerly estranged brothers, telling them to get their act together.

Speaking on Q with Tom Power back in 2023, he said: "What are Oasis doing?"

He continued: "Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?"

We went on to say that he could handle Liam Gallagher and his estranged brother Noel "dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s," but not "acting like they’re in their 20s."

"They need to grow up," he added. "Stop marding. They’re like men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!"

The Chocolate singer didn't end his rant there, however, and even went as far as weighing in on the brothers solo careers and subsequent live shows, which he argues will never be a replacement for them getting back together.

"There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig," he said.

"Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today."

Watch a clip of the moment below:

Notably, Noel and Liam didn't take too kindly to Healy's unsolicited advice, with the Oasis frontman hitting back at his statements.

The Manchester rocker was asked by a fan on Twitter about Healy's belief they were acting like children and wasting their time on their solo careers, to which he replied: "It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time".

Noel has also notably slammed The 1975 on numerous occasions, calling them a "s*** band" and has called their frontman as a "slack-jawed fuckwit".

Despite their thoughts Healy, it seems he may have just been right.

Watch the moment Liam and Noel and Gallagher took to the stage at Heaton Park for the very first time.

Radio X: Oasis walk on stage at Heaton Park for first Manchester show in 16 years

