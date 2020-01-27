The 1975 for headline 2020 Finsbury Park show

27 January 2020, 10:23 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 10:35

The 1975
The 1975. Picture: Press

Matty Healy and co will play a bill-topping gig at the London venue, with support from Charli XCX, Pale Waves and more.

The 1975 have announced a headline gig at Finsbury Park this year.

Matty Healy, Ros MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann will play the London park on Saturday 11 July for the most sustainably responsible live show ever to take place there.

The Sincerity Is Scary band will be joined by Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown and Deb Never, with more to be announced.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9am Friday 31 January.

For more information, head to restivalrepublic.com

The show will boast using sustainably sourced HVO fuel, paperless ticketing, repurposed merchandise, a traffic light system highlighting the carbon footprint of every meal and 1,975 trees throughout the surrounding boroughs of Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities.

As with their UK and North American tours, The 1975 will also plant a tree for every ticket sold through the One Tree Planted initiative.

The 1975 will start their UK arena tour in February, including two nights at The O2 in London.

This will be followed by the release of their fourth album Notes On A Conditional Form which includes current single Me & You Together Song.

READ MORE: The 1975 won't be headlining Glastonbury 2020 - it's official

