Matty Healy and co have called the cancellation the "best course of action" amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1975 have announced the cancellation of their 2021 tour dates.

The Love Me outfit were set to play previously rescheduled gigs at the likes of London's Finsbury Park on 10 July, but they have taken to social media today (12 January) to share the news that all their dates will be scrapped this year.

Matty Healy and co began: "We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021.

"These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later".

Fans looking to find information on refunds for their Finsbury Park gig have been told to go to their point of purchase.

The Manchester band did add some good news, however, confirming that they were "currently making a new album" and look forward to seeing their fans when it was safe to do so.

Fans had mixed responses to the news, with some happy to receive an injection of cash back in these trying times and others just relieved the news wasn't worse.

Isabella wrote: "Knew this was coming but MAN does it suck".

Katie said: "To say I’m gutted is an understatement but I think it was inevitable ... pesky virus x".

Another joked: "My broke ass could do with the money from that refund tho fr".

However, others were just relieved it wasn't a breakup announcement.

The band were also set to travel across Europe in spring, taking them everywhere from Tap 1 in Denmark to Razzmatazz in Barcelona.

Details on how to obtain refunds for these dates is yet to be shared online.

