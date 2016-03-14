Ten Songs That Ask Essential Questions

1. Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

Because you live in Scotland, Fran?

2. The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?

It makes none, says Morrissey in this classic song.

3. The Mock Turtles - Can You Dig It?

See also: Pop Will Eat Itself’s similar query.

4. James - How Was It For You?

A post-coital query (we think) from Tim Booth.

5. The Cure - Why Can’t I Be You?

Robert Smith gets a bit needy.

6. The Zutons - Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?

Another needy lot - this time, from Liverpool.

7. David Bowie - Life On Mars?

Well, we’ve sent Curiosity Rover up there to find out.

8. Moby - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?

Dunno Moby - what with him being a healthy vegan and all?

9. Oasis - Morning Glory

Liam asks: What’s the story? Oo-er.

10. The Killers - Human

Are we human, asks Brandon Flowers? Or are we dancer? We still don’t understand what he means, all these years later.