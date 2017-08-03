X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs

New Order - World In Motion

By EnglandNewOrder, if we’re being pedantic. But this classic track saw the legendary Manchester band get behind the England team’s 1990 World Cup effort and made the greatest football song ever in the process. England came fourth after being knocked out on penalties. New Order got to Number One.

Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds - Three Lions

Can it really be two whole decades since the hosts of Fantasy Football League teamed up with Ian Broudie to rouse the nation into supporting England during Euro ’96? It got to Number One in the charts and it seemed like England could genuinely do it… But they didn’t.



The Farm - Altogether Now

Written by the Scouse lads about the genuine Christmas Day football match that took place on the battlefields of World War I between the English and the Germans in 1914. When Everton got to the FA Cup Final in 1995, a new version was recorded… and they won!





Collapsed Lung - Eat My Goal

Taking its title from a classic Alan Patridgism, this band were signed to the Deceptive label (home of Elastica and Idlewild). This hilarious track was released in the middle of Euro ’96 fever and found its way onto a Coca-Cola advert. LIQUID FOOTBALL.

Idlewild - You Held The World In Your Arms

One for Scotland here, this track from the Edinburgh indie rockers’ third album, The Remote Part, was later used in the FIFA Football 2003 game.

Fat Les - Vindaloo

Take comedian and actor Keith Allen, Blur bassist Alex James and add the 1998 World Cup. With a video featuring Paul “Dennis Pennis” Kaye parodying The Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony video, many people preferred it to the reissue of Three Lions the same year.

Chumbawamba – Tubthumping

“I get knocked down / But I get up again.” Once anarchic punks, Chumbawamba unexpectedly had a hit with this track in 1997 and went on to get a BRIT nomination. Sell outs, you say? They reportedly turned down a million-dollar offer from Nike to include it in a World Cup ad, but the track found its way onto the FIFA World

Embrace - World At Your Feet

Another World Cup, another England tune. In 2006, however, they wanted to re-ignite the fire of World In Motion and employed Yorkshiremen Embrace to record World At Your Feet, a typically stirring ode from Danny McNamara. Chris Moyles was a big fan. The result? England were knocked out on penalties 3-1 in the Quarter Finals.

The 5,6,7,8’s - Woo Hoo

This Japanese band’s cover of a 1950s rockabilly song was tied to the beautiful game forever more, after being used in a 2004 ad for Carling lager.

Manic Street Preachers - Together Stronger (C’mon Wales)

It took them a decade to write it, but the Manics saw their moment when their national team qualified for Euro 2016. Let’s hope it was worth the wait, lads.

Special Bonus Track: How Could We Miss Off... Adam And Joe - The Football Song