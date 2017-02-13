Hang The DJ! Songs About The Radio

Love Week: 8 Love Songs Dedicated To Specific People
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for significant others..
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Happy Radio Day! Radio has been, you know, pretty important to music. Here are the best songs about the wireless.
Written by drummer Roger Taylor, this is a hymn to the radio generation of the 50s... ironic, really, seeing as Queen were one of the bands that heralded the video age with their clip for Bohemian Rhapsody. Great video, of course.
Perky 1979 ska classic from Coventry's Selecter, fronted by the excellent Pauline Black.
"Begin the day with a friendly voice / Companion unobtrusive." One for you classic rock heads.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for significant others..
What happens when members of bands get together in harmony, matrimony... and sometimes split in acrimony? Radio X looks at relationships that blossom within our favourite acts.
11 February is "Don't Cry Over Spilt Milk" Day. Let's recall the instances when hindsight is a wonderful thing.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
Chris Martin and co. gave the late Warrington band the chance to headline the festival.
Comments
Powered by Facebook