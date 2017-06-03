Are These The Most Complicated Songs Ever Recorded?

Songs And Bands That Repeat Themselves
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb.We thought we'd put together a selection of the most "interesting" songs we can think of: from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
People complain that this is a difficult song to learn to play, but apparently it's quite straightforward. Apparently it's mainly in 4/4 time, but switches between 4/4 and 7/4. Some of the second section is in 7/8 timing. And, let us not forget, it's named after Marvin, the spawn of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation with a Genuine People Personality, from The Hitch Hiker's Guide To The Galaxy by Douglas Adams.
In good old, toe-tapping 7/4 time. While the guitar solo is in 4/4. Sing along!
From a band named after an Apple Mac key press. A sample quote from Paul Lester's Band Of The Day blog on The Guardian: "Reviews have spoken of the band's 'innovative and electrifying musicianship', their 'creatively ambitious lyrics' and 'captivating blend of insatiable grooves and profound poignancy'. They have proclaimed the music 'jaw-droppingly different from the norm'."
The opening song from the band's fourth album Puzzle, written in a "drop C" tuning. It was the first time the band worked with an orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. Simon Neil sez: "We wanted something epic and over-the-top and something the three of us would find hard to do."
A simple sounding song, eh? Apparently, the song is in this time signature: 3/8 + 3/8 + 5/8 + 4/4 + 2/4 + 3/8. Argh! Also, consider this nugget from Wikipedia : "The bridge involves a ♭III-♭VII-IV-I-V7 triple descending 4th (or Tri-Plagal) progression (with an extra V7)" What does THAT mean? This mind-bogglingly complex song was written by George Harrison when he was sitting in Eric Clapton's garden when he should have been attending an Apple meeting.
The world's favourite song about heroin (or a girl, singer Hugh Cornwall claimed it was about both). The track alternates between 6/8 and 7/8 or 13/4 depending on who you believe. When newsreader Bill Turnbull tried to waltz to this on Strictly Come Dancing, he found it was impossible.
