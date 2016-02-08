Go Ape: 10 Songs About Monkeys For Chinese New Year

1. PIXIES - MONKEY GONE TO HEAVEN

Part nursery rhyme, part environmental disaster, this monkey’s no longer a going concern, thanks to global warming.





2. IAN BROWN - DOLPHINS WERE MONKEYS

From “King Monkey” himself, a tale of evolution gone wrong (possibly).





3. THE ROLLING STONES - MONKEY MAN

Mick ’n’ Keef had a particular sort of monkey in mind when they wrote this song and it wasn’t about any chimpanzee.









4. BEASTIE BOYS - BRASS MONKEY

Again, not strictly about a simian, this classic is about a cocktail.





5. FOO FIGHTERS - MONKEY WRENCH

Big Dave takes a tool and uses it as a hard rocking metaphor. And why not?





6. THE KINKS - APEMAN

Ray Davies wants to bury his head to avoid the imminent nuclear war and go back to simpler times as an ape.

7. THE BEATLES - EVERYBODY’S GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE EXCEPT ME AND MY MONKEY

Lyrically obscure John Lennon ditty written in India (where there was lots of little apes) and released on the classic “White Albu,”.

8. PETER GABRIEL - SHOCK THE MONKEY

The former Genesis man used a monkey as another metaphor, in this case jealousy in a relationship. Weird.

9. THE MONKEES - THEME FROM THE MONKEES

Everyone’s favourite misspelt fake pop band should definitely be on this list, and while people say they monkey around, they beg to differ.

10. NIRVANA - VERY APE

Another obscure lyric, this time from the band’s In Utero album: “I take pride as the king of illiterature / I'm very ape and very nice.”

BONUS TRACK:

TROY MCLURE - YOU’LL NEVER MAKE A MONKEY OUT OF ME

No ape-based playlist would be complete without The Simpsons’ hack actor and his show-stopping finale from the musical Stop The Planet Of The Apes, I Want To Get Off: “I hate every ape I see / From chimpan-A to chimpan-Z.”



