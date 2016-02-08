Go Ape: 10 Songs About Monkeys For Chinese New Year

9 To 5: Add It Up With These Awesome Numerical Songs
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
2016 is the Chinese Year Of The Monkey, so let’s celebrate with some songs about simians.
Part nursery rhyme, part environmental disaster, this monkey’s no longer a going concern, thanks to global warming.
From “King Monkey” himself, a tale of evolution gone wrong (possibly).
Mick ’n’ Keef had a particular sort of monkey in mind when they wrote this song and it wasn’t about any chimpanzee.
Again, not strictly about a simian, this classic is about a cocktail.
Big Dave takes a tool and uses it as a hard rocking metaphor. And why not?
Ray Davies wants to bury his head to avoid the imminent nuclear war and go back to simpler times as an ape.
Lyrically obscure John Lennon ditty written in India (where there was lots of little apes) and released on the classic “White Albu,”.
The former Genesis man used a monkey as another metaphor, in this case jealousy in a relationship. Weird.
Everyone’s favourite misspelt fake pop band should definitely be on this list, and while people say they monkey around, they beg to differ.
Another obscure lyric, this time from the band’s In Utero album: “I take pride as the king of illiterature / I'm very ape and very nice.”
No ape-based playlist would be complete without The Simpsons’ hack actor and his show-stopping finale from the musical Stop The Planet Of The Apes, I Want To Get Off: “I hate every ape I see / From chimpan-A to chimpan-Z.”
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
