Call The Cops! Songs About Criminals And Criminality

THE CRIME: ARMED ROBBERY

THE SONG: The Clash - Bankrobber

Joe Strummer fondly remembers his dad… who didn't have a "proper" job.

THE CRIME: MUGGING

THE SONG: The Jam - Down In The Tube Station At Midnight

Poor old Paul Weller comes a cropper trying to get home with his takeaway curry, getting a sound kicking in the process.

THE CRIME: MURDER

THE SONG: The Killers - Jenny

The third part of the band's "murder trilogy" (after Midnight Show and Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf). The story is based on the true life case of Robert Chambers, the "Preppie Killer", who murdered 18-year-old Jennifer Levin in 1986.

THE CRIME: POSSESSION OF CLASS B DRUGS

THE SONG: Supergrass - Caught By The Fuzz

Young Gaz Coombes regrets his foolish night out and ends up in the back of a police van after messing with the wacky baccy. We assume he was given a caution, but HIS MUM'S GONNA KILL HIM.

THE CRIME: GANGLAND VIOLENCE

THE SONG: Morrissey - The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

The Mozfather likes the romance of the classic 1960s London gangster - this is his 1989 tribute to the notorious Kray Twins.

THE CRIME: SERIAL MURDER

THE SONG: The Rolling Stones - Midnight Rambler

A particularly ghoulish ditty from the Stones' "Satanic" period, this classic track paraphrases the case of Albert DeSalvo, the "Boston Strangler" who was sent down for murdering 13 women in 1967.

THE CRIME: SHOPLIFTING

THE SONG: Simian Mobile Disco - Hustler

"Go to the record store, put the records in my clothes, go past that record man." YES, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SECURITY TAGS?