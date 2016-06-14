X-LIST: 5 BIG Tunes That Borrowed Heavily From 5 Other BIG Tunes

Final Curtain: Last Gigs By Legendary Bands
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Sampling! Once the domain of rich producers with a lot of expensive equipment, it’s now open to anyone - why, you can sample and loop a beat on your phone while you're on a bus these days.
Over the years, many classic tunes have owed a debt to musicians that came before them. Radio X dips into the stories behind the samples in your favourite songs.
Of course, The Scream’s 1990 classic opens with a snippet of Peter Fonda in the 1966 biker movie The Wild Angels, but we’re more interested in the distinctive “I don’t wanna lose your love” vocal. Step forward Wanda, Jeanette and Sheila Hutchinson aka The Emotions, who are best known for their soul hit Best Of My Love. Their 1976 song I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love gave Loaded its famous hook.
The famous drum break from Bobby Byrd’s 1971 cover of James Brown’s stone cold funky classic Hot Pants (I’m Coming) was later issues as a “Bonus Beats” mix in 1986. The breakbeat was sampled in literally hundreds of tracks as diverse as Papua New Guinea by the Future Sound Of London and Wannabe by The Spice Girls. Hot Pants powered along the Roses’ 1989 anthem Fool’s Gold, too.
The non-more-funky backing track to the French duo’s 2001 single was down in part to the track Cola Bottle Baby by LA keyboard genius Edwin Birdsong, who recorded it as the lead track on his self-titled album in 1979.
The distinctive chaabi string sounds that give the Chems’ 2005 track Galvanize its memorable hook are taken from the song Hadi Kedba Bayna by Moroccan singer Najat Aâtabou. Her best known hit from 1987, the original was a huge hit in the Arabic territories and translates as “This Lie Is Obvious” or “Just Tell Me The Truth”. It became something of a feminist anthem at the time.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
6:30am - 10am
Text 83936
Red Hot Chili Peppers Can't Stop
Happy Mondays Step On
The Futureheads Hounds Of Love
Royal Blood Lights Out
The poll to find the greatest British song is back - will Oasis dominate the Top 10 for a second year? We'll be playing the whole 100 this Easter Monday!
A study conducted by Plenty Of Fish asked singles how likely they'd be to hook up at a music event.
Comments
Powered by Facebook