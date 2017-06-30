Is It Over When You Hit 30? Not For These Rock Stars

Noel Gallagher

Be Here Now was one of the most highly-anticipated albums of all time - and certainly one of the fastest-selling. And it was released three months after Noel hit the big 3-0.

Dave Grohl

The year Big Dave hit 30 was the year that There Is Nothing Left To Lose, an album that Grohl claims might be his favourite.

Michael Stipe

The Athens band had been working away steadily for a decade when they hit the mainstream with their most popular album to that date, Out of Time. And it was recorded in the autumn of 1990, when Stipe was 30.

Damon Albarn

Recorded in the summer and autumn of 1998, when Damon was 30, 13 was a more thoughtful and reflective album that spawned the songs Tender, Coffee And TV and No Distance Left To Run.

Tim Burgess

The acclaimed album Tellin' Stories was released just one month before frontman Tim Burgess hit 30 and included the tracks North Country Boy and One To Another.

Jarvis Cocker

Pulp had released their first album, It, in 1983, when Jarvis was 20. Ten years later, aged 30, he recorded and released His 'N' Hers, the album that broke the band into the mainstream.

Robert Smith

The Cure's Disintegration was released one month after Smith hit 30; the album is the ultimate "hitting 30 album", with tales of regret, memories and the passing of time. Alongside the stories of giant spiders, of course.

John Lennon

The Beatles were done and dusted by October 1970, when Lennon had his 30th birthday. However, a summer of "primal scream" therapy in California had prompted him to make his most honest, raw and perhaps finest work, the Plastic Ono Band album. WARNING: Strong language.