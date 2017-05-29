12 Bands That Changed Their Musical Style

Side One, Track One: Five Great Opening Album Tracks
Radio X takes a handful of the great Side One, Track Ones in history. What's your favourite?
Some bands are musical chameleons, flirting with many different styles over the course of their careers. But which ones have made the biggest changes to their sound... and jumped backwards between different styles in the process?
Before: gloomy, long-raincoated post-punk.
After: Hi-NRG electro disco.
Before: poptastic tinkly electro pop.
After: gloomy, moody electro ROCK.
Before: Stone Roses-influenced baggy.
After: Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll.
Before: terrifying horror-punk.
After: shimmering synth pop.
Before: shuffly baggy.
After: Mods mods mods.
Before: eccentric, witty post-punk.
After: doom-laden, gothic soundscapes.
Before: confrontational, political indie guitar rock.
After: blissed-out dance!
Before: thrashy guitar rock.
After: British hip hop.
Before: quirky young indie.
After: trippy baggy action.
Before: Duran Duran-styled pop.
After: jazz-influenced, introverted post rock.
Before: retro garage rock.
After: drug-fuelled dance anthems.
Before: unskilled hardcore punk.
After: accomplished hip hop.
