Celebrate 4/20 With 10 Songs That Mention Marijuana

Today is the 20 April, which means for some in the United States, it's a chance to revere everything and anything to do with Cannabis, weed, Marijuana and the mighty bud.

On this side of the pond weed is still very much illegal, so why not celebrate 4/20 with a look at some tracks which mention the 'erb instead?

Take a look at some of the best below:

1. Bob Dylan - Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

Uncle Bob’s classic 1966 singalong caused controversy on its release from concerned citizens who claimed that Dylan was condoning the evil weed. Bob claimed it was a metaphor for biblical stonings, but the hipsters KNEW.

2. Afro Man - Because I Got High

Procrastination from intoxication - it’s the worst. Joseph Foreman (for it is he) released this tribute to not getting on with your life in 2000. He later went on tour with Cypress Hill - imagine THAT.

3. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

“Where were you while we were getting high?” asks Liam on this classic. Can’t really remember to be honest.

4. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

Sir Jimworth of Hendrix didn’t intend this song to be so blatantly about getting wasted, but history has proved him wrong. He wanted to be more mystical, like, but when someone named a strain of cannabis after this song, the link became unbreakable.

5. Wings - Hi Hi Hi

Oh Macca. The Beatles were “turned on” to dope by Bobby Dylan, but some got into it more than others. Paul spent time in a Japanese jail for trying to carry some weed into the country and managed to get banned by the BBC for this 1972 song, which they claimed was naughty. Paul claims he's given all that up now, honest kids.

6. Pixies - Gouge Away

“Missy aggravation / some sacred questions / You stroke my locks / Some marijuana if you got some.” The story of Samson and Delilah takes an unexpected turn in this classic from Doolittle.

7. Happy Mondays - Country Song

“Well I’m a simple city boy with simple country tastes / Smoke wild-grown marijuana, keeps that smile on your face.” Makes a change from pills, we suppose.

8. Black Sabbath - Sweet Leaf

Sabbath knew a thing or too about getting out of their brains (see: Ozzy Osbourne for more details), and this 1971 stomper pays tribute to the mysteries of the plant. It begins with guitarist Tony Iommi coughing his lungs out while smoking… something?

9. Nirvana - Moist Vagina

This charmingly-named ditty was left off In Utero at the insistence of the record company and wound up as the B-side to All Apologies. Its chorus is “marijuana”, repeated. Anyone would think Kurt didn't want hits, or something.

10. Supergrass - Caught By The Fuzz

And, need we remind you, that marijuana is a Class B drug in the UK and possession carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. As the hero of this song was clearly shitting himself about.