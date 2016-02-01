Dry January Is Over! 10 Great Songs About Drinks And Drinking

1. The Housemartins - Happy Hour

Let’s get things started with some cheap drinks in this horrible bar in the city.







2. Beastie Boys - Brass Monkey

Let’s have a cocktail, shall we? A brass monkey is a mix of dark rum, vodka and orange juice and was an early “pre-mixed” drink you could buy in a can. Sounds horrible.



3. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

Written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht, recorded by The Doors and also covered by the Thin White Duke himself. Oh don't ask why.



4. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

Noel and Liam keep it classic with their champagne socialist lifestyle.





5. Terrorvision - Tequila

It makes us happy!



6. Chumbawamba - Tubthumping

“He drinks a whiskey drink, he drinks a vodka drink, he drinks a lager drink, he drinks a cider drink…” You really shouldn’t mix your drinks mate.





7. Underworld - Born Slippy

Lager lager lager lager…





8. The Killers - Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf

Part 1 of Brandon Flowers’ “Murder Trilogy” that culminates in Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine. Another reason why you shouldn’t get too tanked up.



9. Splodgenessabounds - Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crips

One man’s struggle to get served at a busy bar. Great name for a TV comedy series.





10. Guns N’Roses - Nightrain

A hymn to the particularly hardcore “fortified wine” that is Night Train Express (17.5% ABV), this song was dreamed up on the spot by the GN’Rs as they were walking along the street chugging a bottle of this unpleasantness. “I'm on the nightrain, ready to crash and burn,” yelps Axl Rose - and he’s not joking.



And remember - don’t ruin your night out by overdoing it. See www.drinkaware.co.uk for all the facts on drinking.



