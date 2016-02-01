Dry January Is Over! 10 Great Songs About Drinks And Drinking

9 To 5: Add It Up With These Awesome Numerical Songs
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
Let’s get things started with some cheap drinks in this horrible bar in the city.
Let’s have a cocktail, shall we? A brass monkey is a mix of dark rum, vodka and orange juice and was an early “pre-mixed” drink you could buy in a can. Sounds horrible.
Written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht, recorded by The Doors and also covered by the Thin White Duke himself. Oh don't ask why.
Noel and Liam keep it classic with their champagne socialist lifestyle.
It makes us happy!
“He drinks a whiskey drink, he drinks a vodka drink, he drinks a lager drink, he drinks a cider drink…” You really shouldn’t mix your drinks mate.
Lager lager lager lager…
Part 1 of Brandon Flowers’ “Murder Trilogy” that culminates in Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine. Another reason why you shouldn’t get too tanked up.
One man’s struggle to get served at a busy bar. Great name for a TV comedy series.
A hymn to the particularly hardcore “fortified wine” that is Night Train Express (17.5% ABV), this song was dreamed up on the spot by the GN’Rs as they were walking along the street chugging a bottle of this unpleasantness. “I'm on the nightrain, ready to crash and burn,” yelps Axl Rose - and he’s not joking.
And remember - don’t ruin your night out by overdoing it. See www.drinkaware.co.uk for all the facts on drinking.
