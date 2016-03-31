Was That…? The 10 Most Memorable Cameos In Music Videos

1. Fatboy Slim - Weapon Of Choice

It’s not so much a cameo as a complete domination of the clip. For this 2001 single, director Spike Jonze chanced upon the fact that actor Christopher Walken had trained as a dancer and took advantage in this incredible video. Walken prances, skips, shuffles and floats through a hotel lobby. He’s BRILLIANT - and completely the opposite of his nervy, psychotic screen persona.

2. Lucy Rose - Nebraska

One of Radio X’s favourite artists employed the talents of Danny “Fackin’” Dyer off of EastEnders and many, many other film and TVs hows to, well basically, drag up. This prince among men told The Independent: “"I'm beyond proud to be part of it. Freedom of expression is so important - I really hope that this video gets the recognition it deserves."

3. George Ezra - Listen To The Man

This charming single from The Ez featuring a charming video that sees the young singer-songwriter teamed up with Gandalf himself, Sir Ian McKellan: “Geoff, I love all your music, from Bucharest onwards.” Lovely stuff.

4. The Lemonheads - It’s A Shame About Ray

Remember this? Prime-cheekboned Johnny Depp, halfway between Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, is the star of this laidback hit from Evan Dando. It was the title track of The Lemonheads’ 1992 album.

5. Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends

A double whammy - real life couple Jamie “Billy Elliot” Bell and his actress other half Evan Rachel Wood appear in this wartime drama. Although Billie Joe Armstrong’s lyrics weren’t about the Gulf War, he felt the sentiment was apt.

6. The White Stripes - The Hardest Button To Button

Blink and you’ll miss him! Beck turns up for about five frames of this pixellated video, resplendent in his trademark white suit - get ready to pause around the 2.25 mark.

7. David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes

Bowie’s greatest video was directed by his collaborator David Mallet and cost an unprecedented £250,000 to make. For the “funeral procession” of odd figures, Bowie headed to London’s fashionable Blitz club to pick the best faces that epitomised the New Romantic scene of the day. He came back with four hipsters, one of whom was the club’s doorman, Steve Strange, who later achieved fame with his own band, Visage (he's the bloke that vaguely looks like a Greek priest). His big tune Fade To Grey hit Number 8 later that year!

8. Gorillaz - Stylo

The cartoon crew are caught up in a high-speed chase across the desert with the cops. But who’s that in the other car that joins in? Why, it’s Bruce Willis!

9. Foo Fighters - White Limo

Who embodied the spirit of decadent, rock ’n’ roll LA life? Lemmy, of course. So who better to appear in this sleazy Foos video? RIP Sir Lemmington - we will never see your like again.

10. Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al

The ultimate cameo. The diminutive singer-songwriter is completely upstaged by the star of National Lampoon’s Vacation.