Radio X Best Of British 2017
You voted in your tens of thousands to name the Best British Song of all time.. here's the full countdown!
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb. Let's have a list of the most "interesting" songs we can think of, from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
As Primal Scream's game-changing album Screamadelica hits 25, we look at the times bands have a musical epiphany and head down a different road...
Radio X takes a handful of the great Side One, Track Ones in history. What's your favourite?
Remember VHS? Let's take a look back at some of the best music collections to be committed to easily scrunched-up black tape. Did you own any of these?
Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.
The iPod, the iPhone, the iPad... they've changed the way we carry music around. Radio X looks back at some of the pitfalls of life before their creation.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
As thousands of people prepare to run the mammoth 26 miles that is the London Marathon, Radio X gives you some of the longest songs.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Let's celebrate St Patrick's Day with a selection of great songs from the Emerald Isle.
Radio X looks at some of the great milestones in music.
30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.
With The Stone Roses enjoying a live residency in their hometown this weekend, it's time to remember the greatest tunes to come out of Madchester… and beyond.
Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others. Radio X counts down ten of the great unanswerables, from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
So, if you've been in a situation recently where you've loved and lost, Radio X would like to guide you through the five steps of becoming single… and enjoying it.
We asked YOU to nominate your favourite songs for a Valentine’s Day playlist… and here’s what you picked! Let’s get romantic…
Happy Radio Day! Radio has been, you know, pretty important to music. Here are the best songs about the wireless.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for significant others..
What happens when members of bands get together in harmony, matrimony... and sometimes split in acrimony? Radio X looks at relationships that blossom within our favourite acts.
11 February is "Don't Cry Over Spilt Milk" Day. Let's recall the instances when hindsight is a wonderful thing.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
On 22 January 1984, the Apple Mac made its first appearance. Radio X looks at the best songs about gadgets and technology.
On 21 January 1976, Concorde began its first commercial service as a supersonic airline. Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
We take a look at the very worst cover versions in recorded history. Prepare yourself.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
Radio X pays tribute to the ancient art of turning an album over halfway through and the music that subsequently plays.
Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.
Let's take a look back at 2016, with a quarter-century of the best LPs to stream, download and buy: from The 1975 and Bastille to Radiohead and Biffy Clyro.
Sick of Slade? Weary of Wham? Had a bellyful of Shaky? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive songs.
In the Christmas mood? Then put one of these festive ditties on and you’ll be tearing the Christmas decorations down in no time.
Following the latest Elbow tune Magnificent (She Says), here are some of the songs we love that have (words in brackets) in their titles.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Pop star pugilists, rock and roll rucks, indie altercations. The world of music is full of confrontation. Here are five of our favourite examples of musician on musician ass-whupping.
Celebrate the release of the T2 trailer with our look at the best moments and vote for your favourite.
Frget all the would-be movie chillers. The place to head for genuine scares is the humble pop video. IF YOU DARE.
In honour of the European Day Of Languages on 26 September, Radio X asks: which great songs that have moments sung in languages from other countries...?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
