Win Tickets To See The Ziggy Stardust Film At Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Win Tickets To See Biffy Clyro At BRITs Week
Enter our competition for your chance to to win a pair of tickets to the special event.
On 16 February 2017, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will be shown for the first time at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo- the very venue where Bowie's iconic 1973 gig took place.
The D. A. Pennebaker music film captures the late rock star and his band on 3 July 1973 at the then-named Hammersmith Odeon, where Bowie appeared as Ziggy Stardust for the last time.
Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to next week's celebration, which includes performances from personal friends of Bowie, with The Smoking Guns and Animal Noise.
For your chance to win a pair of tickets enter our competition below:
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
