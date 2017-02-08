Win Tickets To See The Ziggy Stardust Film At Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

8th February 2017, 12:00

Enter our competition for your chance to to win a pair of tickets to the special event.

On 16 February 2017, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will be shown for the first time at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo- the very venue where Bowie's iconic 1973 gig took place.

The D. A. Pennebaker music film captures the late rock star and his band on 3 July 1973 at the then-named Hammersmith Odeon, where Bowie appeared as Ziggy Stardust for the last time.

Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to next week's celebration, which includes performances from personal friends of Bowie, with The Smoking Guns and Animal Noise.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets enter our competition below:

What is the first track on David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album?

