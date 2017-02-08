Win Tickets To See The Ziggy Stardust Film At Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

On 16 February 2017, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will be shown for the first time at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo- the very venue where Bowie's iconic 1973 gig took place.

The D. A. Pennebaker music film captures the late rock star and his band on 3 July 1973 at the then-named Hammersmith Odeon, where Bowie appeared as Ziggy Stardust for the last time.

Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to next week's celebration, which includes performances from personal friends of Bowie, with The Smoking Guns and Animal Noise.

