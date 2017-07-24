Win VIP tickets to Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival takes place in Portsmouth from 25 to 27 August with headliners Madness, Stereophonics and Elbow, who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Also confirmed for the UK's biggest metropolitan festival are the likes of The Charlatans, Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner, Feeder, Band of Skulls, Maximo Park, Temples, Slaves, The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

There’s also an Acoustic Stage, the Real Ale Village, a World Music area, Circus entertainment tent and the Southsea Castle champagne bar to enjoy across the weekend… For more on Victorious Festival, see www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Here's what happened at last year's Victorious Festival:

As part of Radio X Sound Of Summer, we have a pair of VIP camping tickets for the weekend to give away!

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the easy question below: