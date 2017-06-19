Win Tickets To TRNSMT Festival With Sound Of Summer

Scotland’s newest music festival, TRNSMT, brings summer’s most anticipated line-up to Glasgow Green between 7th and 9th July and, thanks to festival organisers DF Concerts, we have a pair of VIP weekend tickets to give away PLUS a 3 night stay in the 4-star Hotel Indigo in Glasgow city centre for the festival weekend.

Hotel Indigo Glasgow is the perfect base to discover Glasgow, book here

And that’s not all.. We’ll also give you the chance to watch the amazing London Grammar perform their Friday night set from the side of the stage! AND we’ll throw in £100 spending money!





Headliners Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro are supported by an award-winning line-up including The 1975, Belle and Sebastian, Catfish and the Bottlemen, London Grammar and more.

Enjoy the acts you love and experience the new - buy tickets now at www.TRNSMTfest.com

TRNSMT FESTIVAL FULL LINE-UP

FRIDAY 7 JULY

Radiohead, Belle & Sebastian, London Grammar, Rag’n’Bone Man, Everything Everything and JP Cooper

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA: Honne, Louis Berry, Saint Motel, Be Charlotte, Wuh Oh, The Vegan Leather

SATURDAY 8 JULY

Kasabian, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Kooks, Stormzy, Circa Waves and Cabbage

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA: The LaFontaines, Sundara Karma, Clean Cut Kid, Fickle Friends, Gerry Cinnamon, The Vryll Society, The Van Ts, Vistas

SUNDAY 9 JULY

Biffy Clyro, The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, Twin Atlantic, Blossoms, The View and The Strypes

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA: Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Declan McKenna, Vukovi, JR Green + more TBA

Refreshingly different, inspirational and intriguing, Hotel Indigo Glasgow has 94 bedrooms, with contemporary dining at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill and the latest luxury hotel room comforts.



Originally built in the 1800s as one of the city’s very first power stations, a building that lit the path for Glasgow’s development, the Hotel Indigo Glasgow hotel today puts you close to a new kind of buzz. Explore the neighbourhood: The first thing you’ll notice is the vibrant, eclectic feel near the corner of Waterloo and Blythewood.



There’s a powerful mix of modern and classical architecture here — it tells a rich story of a neighbourhood transformed from a small merchant town into a burgeoning industrial city, a leader in shipbuilding, engineering, textiles and electrical generation. At the centre of it all is the old Power Station, the birthplace of electrical power in Glasgow and home to this boutique hotel.



Staying at the hotel means you’re close to everything the city has to offer. It’s only a few minutes’ walk from Central Station and only a short distance to the various underground stations throughout the city making exploring simple and easy.

Visit them at their official website here.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, just answer the following question: