Win Tickets To Two Great Festivals: Truck And Y Not

10th July 2017, 06:00

This week on Radio X Sound Of Summer, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to not one, but TWO great festivals taking place in July.

Festival Crowd

First up, there’s Truck Festival, which takes place at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire between 21 and 23 July 2017. This year’s headliners are Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines, The Vaccines. Also on the bill are Slaves, The Wombats, Maximo Park, Twin Atlantic, Nothing But Thieves, Sundara Karma and many, many more. For the full list of stages, acts and other great stuff happening over the weekend, see www.truckfestival.com.


And we ALSO have a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Y Not Festival, which takes place the following weekend, between 27 and 30 July in Pikehall, Derbyshire. This year’s headliners are The Vaccines, Stereophonics and Two Door Cinema Club, with a bill that features Jake Bugg, Happy Mondays, Nothing But Thieves, Slaves, Happy Mondays, Frank Turner, Twin Atlantic, Cast and loads more. More info is available at www.ynotfestivals.co.uk.


Fancy having two great weekends on the trot? Of course you do. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this easy question.

Comments

Win tickets to two great festivals

* Required fields

The Vaccines play both Truck and Y Not festivals this year. What is the name of the band’s lead singer?

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X COMPETITIONS

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

Latest News