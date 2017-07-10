Win Tickets To Two Great Festivals: Truck And Y Not

First up, there’s Truck Festival, which takes place at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire between 21 and 23 July 2017. This year’s headliners are Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines, The Vaccines. Also on the bill are Slaves, The Wombats, Maximo Park, Twin Atlantic, Nothing But Thieves, Sundara Karma and many, many more. For the full list of stages, acts and other great stuff happening over the weekend, see www.truckfestival.com.

Truck 2017 Line Up splits are here!!!!



Bury Tomorrow, Jaguar Skills & OUTLYA have been added too! Palm City, V&Vs and Saloon coming soon pic.twitter.com/PBCKaIBJGM — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) June 2, 2017



And we ALSO have a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Y Not Festival, which takes place the following weekend, between 27 and 30 July in Pikehall, Derbyshire. This year’s headliners are The Vaccines, Stereophonics and Two Door Cinema Club, with a bill that features Jake Bugg, Happy Mondays, Nothing But Thieves, Slaves, Happy Mondays, Frank Turner, Twin Atlantic, Cast and loads more. More info is available at www.ynotfestivals.co.uk.



