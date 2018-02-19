Win Tickets To See Stereophonics In Manchester

Kelly Jones and co. will be playing Manchester Arena on Friday 9 March, and we're giving you the chance to be in the crowd! Just enter our competition here...

Stereophonics are kicking off their UK tour dates this month, where they'll play songs across their career alongside tracks from their current Scream Above The Sounds LP.

Next month will see Kelly Jones and co. head to Manchester Arena on 9 March, and Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to three lucky fans.

If you want to be in the crowd, just watch our clip below, and answer this very simple question.

Back in November at our Radio X Presents Stereophonics gig in Cardiff, Kelly Jones paid tribute to his late bandmate Stuart Cable with a very special performance.

Watch the moment here and answer our question below: