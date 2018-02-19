Win Tickets To See Stereophonics In Manchester

19 February 2018, 17:00

Stereophonics 2017

Kelly Jones and co. will be playing Manchester Arena on Friday 9 March, and we're giving you the chance to be in the crowd! Just enter our competition here...

Stereophonics are kicking off their UK tour dates this month, where they'll play songs across their career alongside tracks from their current Scream Above The Sounds LP.

Next month will see Kelly Jones and co. head to Manchester Arena on 9 March, and Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to three lucky fans.

If you want to be in the crowd, just watch our clip below, and answer this very simple question.

Back in November at our Radio X Presents Stereophonics gig in Cardiff, Kelly Jones paid tribute to his late bandmate Stuart Cable with a very special performance.

Watch the moment here and answer our question below:

Win Tickets To See Stereophonics Live In Manchester

* Required fields

Which Stereophonics song pays tribute to former drummer Stuart Cable?

Useful Links

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

More Competitions

See more More Competitions

Paul Weller press release 2017

Win Tickets To See Paul Weller On Tour

Morrissey press image 2017

Win Tickets To See Morrissey Live In London

Arctic Monkeys 2011

Win Tickets To See Arctic Monkeys At TRNSMT Festival 2018