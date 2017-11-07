Win Tickets To A Royal Blood Blood Gig Of Your Choice

7 November 2017, 17:58

Royal Blood car Press Photo 2017

Enter our competition for the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of these six upcoming UK dates.

Royal Blood's European tour is hitting the UK this month, where they'll be bringing their How Did We Get So Dark? album to the likes of London, Manchester and their hometown of Brighton. 

If you fancy getting your hands on a ticket to a gig near you next week you're in with a chance, because Radio X has a pair of tickets to give away to the following dates:

Thursday 16 November – Manchester Arena 
Saturday 18 November – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Monday 20 November - Alexandra Palace, London
Saturday 25 November - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Tuesday 28 November – Bournemouth International Centre
Wednesday 29 November – The Brighton Centre

To be in with a chance to of winning tickets any of these epic dates, all you have to do is watch our Radio X interview with Mike Kerr and answer the simple question about it below:

 

 

Win Tickets To See Royal Blood At A Venue Of Your Choice

* Required fields

What did Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr hide from Josh Homme to avoid drinking?
Which Royal Blood date do you want to attend?

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

