Win Tickets To See Morrissey Live In London

19 February 2018, 10:00

Morrissey press image 2017

You could be seeing the former Smiths frontman at Alexandra Palace in March.

Morrissey recently added a final London date to his 2018 UK Tour, playing a gig at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Due to phenomenal demand, the former Smiths frontman will now play a show at the famous south London venue on Thursday 1 March next year.

The show will give the Spent The Day In Bed singer his fourth live date in the capital city, where he will also visit London's Royal Albert Hall, Alexandra Palace and the London Palladium. 

See Morrissey's full 2018 UK tour dates below:

20 February – Dublin, 3Arena
23 February – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
24 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena
27 February – Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2018

1 March - London 02 Academy Brixton
3 March - Brighton, Brighton Centre 
7 March - London, Royal Albert Hall 
9 March – London, Alexandra Palace 
10 March – London, London Palladium 

Radio X has ONE PAIR of tickets to give away to Morrissey's keenly-anticipated show at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday, 9 March. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this easy question and fill in your details:

What is the name of Morrissey’s first solo album, released 30 years ago this year?

