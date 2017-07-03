Win Tickets To Latitude Festival With Sound Of Summer

The amazing Latitude Festival returns to the beautiful Henham Park, Suffolk between 13 and 16 July.



One of the key events on the festival calendar, this celebration of music, art, comedy and literature features a brilliant selection of headliners in The 1975, Mumford And Sons and Fleet Foxes. For more on the amazing 2017 festival, see the official website.



Also on the excellent bill are Placebo, Jack Garratt, Fatboy Slim, Ride, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Temples, Cabbage, Two Door Cinema Club, The Coral, The Horrors, Lucy Rose, The Divine Comedy, Goldfrapp, Mystery Jets and many, many more.



The impressive Comedy tent line-up includes Dara Ó Briain, Katherine Ryan, Simon Amstell and Radio X’s very own John Robins. Also on the bill are Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett, Nish Kumar, Richard Herring And Seann Walsh.





Radio X has ONE PAIR of tickets to Latitude Festival to give away right here as part of Sound Of Summer. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to answer this easy question:



