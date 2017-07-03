Win Tickets To See Foals & More At Citadel 2017

3rd July 2017, 15:30

Enter our competition for a chance to be at the festival in London's Victoria Park next weekend.

Foals 2015

Citadel Festival is almost upon us, with Foals set to close the epic one-dayer at London's Victoria Park this year.

If you're free on Sunday 16 June and fancy seeing the Mountain At My Gates outfit alongside the likes of Bonobo, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling and Michael Kiwanuka, you're in luck!

Citadel Festival 2017 line-up poster

Radio X has ONE PAIR of tickets to Citadel to give away right here. 

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to answer this easy question:



What is the name of Foals last studio album?

