Win A Pair Of Tickets To Biffy Clyro's MTV Unplugged Show

Find out how you can be in with a chance of winning tickets to their stripped-back Roundhouse gig.

The MTV EMA's are coming to London on 12 November, and to celebrate MTV is bringing an unmissable line-up of iconic events to the capital city.

Biffy Clyro will launch the week with a special one-off MTV Unplugged performance, where they'll play a unique acoustic set Camden's Roundhouse on Wednesday 8 November 2017.

The special gig will see the Scottish rockers follow in the footsteps of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, playing tracks from their latest album, Ellipsis, along with a mix of classics from throughout their career.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets, just answer our simple question before our competition ends on 1 November at 12pm here: