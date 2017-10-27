Win A Pair Of Tickets To Biffy Clyro's MTV Unplugged Show

27 October 2017, 10:00

Biffy Clyro

Find out how you can be in with a chance of winning tickets to their stripped-back Roundhouse gig.

The MTV EMA's are coming to London on 12 November, and to celebrate MTV is bringing an unmissable line-up of iconic events to the capital city.

Biffy Clyro will launch the week with a special one-off MTV Unplugged performance, where they'll play a unique acoustic set Camden's Roundhouse on Wednesday 8 November 2017.

MTV Music Week London logo

The special gig will see the Scottish rockers follow in the footsteps of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, playing tracks from their latest album, Ellipsis, along with a mix of classics from throughout their career.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets, just answer our simple question before our competition ends on 1 November at 12pm here: 

Which of these is a single on Biffy Clyro's Ellipsis album?

Arctic Monkeys

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

