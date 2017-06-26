Win Tickets to Kings Of Leon and The Killers at Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park

Radio X Sound of Summer is all about getting you closer to the biggest festivals this year.

Killers and Kings Of Leon

Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park returns to the iconic London location for another series of shows, with a line-up that includes Green Day, Phil Collins and Justin Bieber. For the full line-up and ticket info, see bst-hydepark.com.

And Radio X wants to send YOU to two of the biggest dates on the calendar. First up, Kings Of Leon headline on Thursday 6 July, with a bill that features Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Local Natives and more. The Followills will be showcasing tracks from their recent Number 1 album WALLS alongside their huge catalogue of hits.

Kings Of Leon poster


Then, on Saturday 8 July, The Killers will top a bill that includes special guests Elbow, plus Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mystery Jets, The Strypes and more. The Las Vegas group’s summer return will give fans an early glimpse of material from their hugely anticipated new album alongside their much-loved classics, all in the iconic setting of Hyde Park.

Killers BST poster


Radio X has a pair of tickets to the Kings Of Leon and Killers shows for ONE lucky winner. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this simple question.

What is the name of the brand new single by The Killers, released in June 2017?

