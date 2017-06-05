Win VIP tickets for Kings Of Leon at Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park and a trip to see them in Nashville

Chris Moyles is BACK - and has something very special for you this week.

Keep listening from 6.30am on Wednesday 7 June this week for your chance to win an amazing VIP Kings Of Leon prize…

Chris has your chance to win VIP tickets to the band’s Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Thursday 6 July!

But that’s not all…

He’s also giving away a VIP trip to see Kings of Leon in their hometown of Nashville in September!

And we’ll throw in lunch for two at Nashville’s legendary Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint too...

Listen to the Chris Moyles show - weekdays between 6.30am and 10am.