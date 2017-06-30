Win Tickets To See Johnny Vaughan Live At Haydock Park!

30th June 2017, 12:35

Our man will be on the wheels of steel on 8 July - fancy heading over with three of your friends and £100 in bets?

Steeped in history and prestige; The Old Newton Cup at Haydock Park is one of the oldest Flat races having run since 1807. Attracting serious competition from classy runners, this is one of the most coveted trophies on the racing circuit.

Ever popular, this fixture is sure to attract some of the best Flat racers on the circuit and also sees the return of Johnny Vaughan to the racecourse to entertain you on the mic and with his eclectic set for Party In The Paddock after racing.



You can win tickets to see Radio X host Johnny Vaughan on the decks at Haydock Park Racecourse on 8 July, bringing to a close one of the most popular race days of the year at the popular North West venue.
 
One winner will be there with three of their friends, and we’ll throw in a bottle of champagne and £100 in bets to place on the course!
 
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

In which year was the Old Newton Cup at Haydock Park first run?

