Win Tickets To See Depeche Mode Live In Manchester

6 November 2017, 16:17

Depeche Mode 2017

Enter our competition for your chance to see the Personal Jesus outfit play Manchester Arena.

Depeche Mode are currently on the European leg of their Global Spirit Tour.

This month sees Dave Gahan and co. playing venues across the UK and Ireland this month, visiting the likes of Dublin's 3Arena, Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena and The O2, London.

But if you missed out on tickets to see the electronic legends, you've still got one more chance as Radio X have FIVE pairs of tickets to give away to their Manchester Arena gig on Friday 17 November.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning ONE pair of tickets for the show, just answer our simple question below:

Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Depeche Mode At Manchester Arena

* Required fields

Which famous David Bowie song often features in Depeche Mode's live set?

Trending On Radio X

Morrissey performing in 2017

The Hollywood Bowl To Go Meat-Free For Morrissey

U2 2015

U2 To Play Trafalgar Square For Pre-MTV EMAs Party

Liam Gallagher and Shane McGowan

Liam Gallagher Replies To Claims He's Shane McGowan's Drinking Buddy
Ozzy Osbourne press shot

Ozzy Osbourne For Download Festival 2017

Useful Links

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

More Competitions

See more More Competitions

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

Win Tickets To See Queens Of The Stone Age At The O2, London