Win Tickets To See Depeche Mode Live In Manchester

Enter our competition for your chance to see the Personal Jesus outfit play Manchester Arena.

Depeche Mode are currently on the European leg of their Global Spirit Tour.

This month sees Dave Gahan and co. playing venues across the UK and Ireland this month, visiting the likes of Dublin's 3Arena, Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena and The O2, London.

But if you missed out on tickets to see the electronic legends, you've still got one more chance as Radio X have FIVE pairs of tickets to give away to their Manchester Arena gig on Friday 17 November.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning ONE pair of tickets for the show, just answer our simple question below: