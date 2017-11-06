Win Tickets To See Queens Of The Stone Age At The O2, London

Enter our competition for your chance to see the No One Knows rockers in the capital this month.

Queens Of The Stone Age will be bringing their Villains tour to the UK and Ireland this month, playing their first UK No.1 album of the same name.

The Way You Used To Do outfit will play London's O2 Arena on Tuesday 21 November, and Radio X have three pairs of tickets to give away.

If you fancy being in with a chance of seeing Josh Homme and co. at the famous Greenwich venue, all you have to do is answer our simple question before Monday 13 November at 12 noon: