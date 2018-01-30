WATCH: This Could Stop You Losing Your Mates At Festivals...

What do you do when you run out of phone battery and you've lost all your mates? This tracker could be the answer...

We've all been there: You're at a festival and all your mates fancy watching a difference completely different areas.

Or, your mate decides they have to stop to use the loo just before the gigs about to start, meaning the whole party has to stop and wait, for fear of everyone losing each other...

It's all well and good in the daytime when you've managed to decide on a meeting place. But when you're three sheets to the wind, you want to go for a beer and your other mate just wants to carry on the good vibes in the dance tent, it's easy to resign yourself to not seeing them till the next day. Especially if the phone reception is patchy at best or you've got 10% left on your battery.

Well, a new tracker promises to solve all that by allowing you to trace your friends from miles away.

Dubbed the "world's most advanced long-range tracker," the LynQ works in crowded places and remote areas where you can't get a mobile phone signal.

Plus, it acts as a compass too, so it tells you when you and your mates are moving in the right direction towards each other!

Watch their advert above, courtesy of LynQ.

Does this mean we'll no longer need to whistle or do that weird thing with our hands in the air? Gutted.

We know what you're thinking... How can we get one, and will it come on time for Glastonbury 2019?

Well, technically yes. The product is being delivered to customers in January 2018, so there are punters testing it out as we speak.

And here's some mates trying it out at Sonar 2017:

Magic.

Lad photo credit: Getty Creative