WATCH: This Kid Is So Excited About Getting Veggies For Xmas

We wish we could get this worked up about the food shopping.

Ever been disappointed by your Christmas presents? Then take a leaf out of this kid’s book.

Three year old Mason Reese from Pennsylvania delves deep into a bag full of Christmas presents, only to find a piece of broccoli, wrapped up in festive paper… then a banana… then a courgette.

We’d be expecting a new iPhone, and would be somewhat miffed to get the makings of a salad, but little Mason seems to be loving it! “Look, broccoli!” he cries.

It's the cutest video you'll see this Christmas.