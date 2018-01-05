WATCH: This Taxi Driver's Reaction To Winning £24m Is All Of Us...

Amo Riselli waited till after the new year to find out just how much he'd won on his lottery ticket, and got the biggest shock of his life.

Winning big on the lottery is the moment we've all dreamed of. But for Amo Riselli, it became reality when his lotto ticket won him over £24 million.

The 50-year-old from Gloucester knew he had matched five numbers and a bonus ball before Christmas, but waited until the festive season was over to find out just how much he'd won.

Not matching the full six numbers, Riselli initially thought he'd won around £250,000, but his brother told him he'd won over £24 m since no one had scored a jackpot.

Watch the moment his official call from Camelot confirmed he won a whopping £24,501,283 above!

As The Telegraph reports, speaking at the Hatherley Manor Hotel, near Gloucester, he said: "I will miss all my friends at work as we really have a laugh together, but I've decided I'm going to retire - just because now I can.”

He added: "I'm not going to play the lottery any more, as I've already conquered that 'big win' - it is someone else's turn now," he said. "I may now be a multi-millionaire but I am still the same normal person I always was, just with a bit more loose change in my pocket."

The father-of-five's winfall also marks a great reversal of fortune, with him suffering a heart attack in 2013, only to lose his wife Donna Sciberras to the same thing that Christmas.

And just incase you're wondering about those winning numbers? They were: 18, 36, 48, 57, 58, 59 and the bonus ball was 50.

Photo & video credit: Credit: The National Lottery