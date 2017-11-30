WATCH: Scouser Teaches Taiwanese Kids To Speak Like Liverpudlians

Adam-John Whittaker decided to teach his class a few Scouse terms, and the results are sound.

Teaching English in a foreign country has its perks. You get to challenge yourself, learn a new skill, and do something rewarding while learning about a new culture.

...Oh and you can go somewhere a damn sight hotter than England to do it!

Well Adam-John Whittaker just added teaching kids to speak English like their from Liverpool to the list, and the results are damn cute.

Watch the Taiwanese little 'uns learn how to say everything from: "What's happening?" to "Now then" in the video above.

Photo and video credit: Facebook/Adam-John Whittaker