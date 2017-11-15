Watch Rod Stewart Busk At Piccadilly Circus

The national treasure shared the video to celebrate a new project, which pictures legends as street performers in aid of teenage cancer charities.

Sir Rod Stewart has shared an epic clip of himself busking on this streets of London earlier this month.

Watch it above.

The video, which was posted on Sir Rod's official Instagram, sees the crooner perform his Handbags & The Gladrags hit by the statue of Eros at Piccadilly Circus.

The special moment was shared to help celebrate the The Adoration Trilogy's Searching For Apollo project, which pictures over 60 musical legends as street performers.

The exhibition, which was created by Roger Waters and Alistar Morrison Photography has been created in aid Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Artists featured in the project alongside the Maggie May singer include Liam Gallagher, Elton John, Paul Weller, Slash, Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr and Iggy Pop.

Photo and video credit: Instagram/Sir Rod Stewart