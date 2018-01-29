WATCH: Michael J. Fox Talks Parkinsons In New Interview

The Back To The Future star has spoken out about the moment he found out he had the tragic disease.

Michael J. Fox has opened up about the first time he was told about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The Hollywood actor - who's best known for his roles in Back To The Future, Teen Wolf and Stuart Little - has talked to CBS Sunday Morning about his shocked reaction when the doctor first told him he suffering with the degenerative condition in 1991.

Watch it above.

Asked if the doctor knew who he was at the time, the Hollywood actor revealed: "Yeah, for a matter of fact it was one of those times when I was like, 'Do you know who I am? This is ridiculous, you can't tell me that.'

"This was a case when I just thought this is preposterous this could be happening to me."

Meanwhile, the actor, philanthropist and activist - who founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research - has pledged £100,000 towards a Parkinson's symptoms tracking app which is being developed in the UK by a researcher at the University of London.

Photo and video credit: CBS Sunday Morning