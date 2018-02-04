WATCH: The Amazons Drink This Because Of Noel Gallagher...

Frontman Matt Thomson joked that he's not just been influenced by the Oasis man's music, but his choice of alcoholic beverage too.

When asked what his favourite drink was as part of Radio X's Best Ofs, the frontman bashfully revealed: "Gin and tonic," adding. "Years ago I saw Noel Gallagher say on YouTube that he likes gin and tonics, and before that I only knew my grandma drank them!"

The Black Magic singer and drummer Joe Emmett also revealed their favourite things, including their best Oasis album, Harry Potter house, festival and hangover cure.

It turns out they're both agreed on (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but it all got a bit controversial when they started talking about their favourite cheese...