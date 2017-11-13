WATCH: Guy With Neck Tattoo Claims He Can't Get A Job

A man appeared on ITV's This Morning to explain why he thinks his inkings have stopped him earning.

A young man has appeared on This Morning warning others to think before they decide to get visible tattoos.

Joe Parsons contacted on the ITV daytime show to claim he'd been turned down for over 20 jobs in just four months due to his numerous tattoos.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Monday (13 November), the 21-year-old said: "It's like as I walk in a room I'm already pre-judged."

Asked if he'd liked to give anyone else who was considering such a prominent tattoo some advice, he replied: "I'd say for me, personally I'd still get it done, because I still want it and it is a part of me.

"But for other people obviously do consider it. Make sure you're in a safe job where you're not gonna get thrown out the door next week."

Credit: ITV/This Morning