WATCH: This Legend Caught A Rock While Holding His Pint

What witchcraft is this?

Footage has emerged which sees a pub-goer show off his expert catching skills, all while keeping a firm grasp on what's important... his pint.

A video posted by the York Brewery sees a group of mates gathered outside a pub when a missile appears to get thrown straight in their direction.

Find out what happens next in their video above.

The grainy footage not only sees a man in a checked shirt catch the object that appears to be heading straight for his face, but he also manages it in-between sips.

Totally casual.

And if you thought that was impressive, remind yourself of this punter drinking a pint of Guinness while standing on his head in Chaplin's Irish pub in Sorrentom Italy.

Photo and vide credit: Twitter/York Brewery