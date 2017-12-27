WATCH: Was Glitter Gravy The Most 2017 Thing Ever?

A London pub launched the sparkling gravy for their Christmas menu.

Christmas is a time for traditional roast dinners. Though nothing beats your favourite roast potatoes and pigs in blankets, it's hardly surprising that people try to re-invent the wheel in an effort to put a twist on an old favourite.

As the Metro reports, a Hungry Horse pub in London went to extreme measures to inject some extra festive spirit into their Christmas dinners by adding glitter, and it's probably the most 2017 thing that happened this year

Watch The Fox Under The Hill's efforts at reinvention in their sparkling video above.

Ashish Patel, general manager at the Fox Under the Hill, said: "Christmas is one of our favourite times of the year, as it’s the one time we can go all-out on festive decorations, twinkling lights and Christmas cheer!

"We’ve seen some wacky food trends over the years, and our glittery gravy is no exception – it’s the perfect way spread festive cheer in December.

"We’ve had some great reactions from guests so far as they add a bit of seasonal sparkle to their Christmas meals with our glittering gravy."

Let us know below. Do you think Glitter gravy is a bit of fun or totally sacrilegious? Vom or nom?

Photo and video credit: The Fox Under the Hill Hungry Horse