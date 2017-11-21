WATCH: KFC Branch Out With Christmas Tree Decorations

See the next in line of the genius products created by the finger-licking good brand.

KFC are hoping to bring back the magic of KFChristmas by transforming some of their most-loved products into festive decorations.

Watch their ad above, courtesy of KFC New Zealand.

Their drumstick, wings, fries and classic KFC bucket have been made into hanging ornaments, alongside a version of the Colonel himself.

Who thought fried chicken could be so appealing when hanging on a Christmas tree?

See them all here:

Credit: YouTube/KFC New Zealand

It's not the first time the fast-food chain has cooked up some out-of-this-world merchandise.

Earlier this month the KFC Japan released a bath bomb that smelled like their secret blend of herbs and spices.

Last Christmas also saw them release a chicken-scented candle so fans of the fried stuff could sit back and relax of an evening.

So sensual.

And just in case it was all a bit too Christmas-centric for you, last August the chicken chain created their very own Sunscreen... which smelled of you guessed it - Chicken!

Photo credit: YouTube/KFC New Zealand