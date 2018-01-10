WATCH: John Barnes Did The World In Motion Rap On Celebrity Big Brother

The football legend reprised his famous rap on the England 1990 FIFA World Cup song, and it made everyone's year so far.

Last night's Celebrity Big Brother talent show provided a lot of nineties nostalgia for viewers, who watched the likes of Shane Lynch from Boyzone and Ginuwine attempt to sing their biggest hits.

But it was John Barnes' rendition of iconic England track, We're Singing For England, which stole the hearts of the nation.

Watch a clip of it in action in our video, courtesy of Channel 5, above.

Not only did the former Liverpool footballer know all the words to his unforgettable rap, but he also sung part of the verses, showed off some decent dance moves AND threw in a few ball skills too.

Total legend.

And it looks like we weren't the only ones impressed either, as Twitter lit up with a mixture of delight and emotion over the performance.

Little bit in love with John Barnes #CBB pic.twitter.com/80PIUNJGc3 — Mermeg (@MeghannButcher) January 9, 2018

Oiiiii now you lot see why John Barnes is my favourite player of all time. NEXT LEVEL LEGEND (apart from when he wears suits). He's literally every black uncle at a wedding #CBB — Victor Ebuwa (@VicEbuwaSlick) January 9, 2018

It's not the first time Barnes has given the 1990 New Order track an airing.

Summer 2016 saw Liverpool fan and Twitter user, Daniel McCafferty, travelling home after watching his team play Barcelona at Wembley Stadium, when he bumped into the football legend on the London Underground.

With tons of encouragement from McCafferty and friends, Barnes rapped his famous part on '90s football track, World In Motion, pretty much making everyone's year in the process.

Watch it below:

Class.

Photo: Twitter/Daniel McCafferty