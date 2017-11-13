WATCH: Jim Royle's In The Sainsbury's Christmas Advert

The Royle Family's Ricky Tomlinson joins in on the fun for the supermarket's feel good festive sing-a-long ad.

The run up to Christmas means lots and lots of Christmas adverts.

And, after being treated to Moz The Monster courtesy of John Lewis last week, Sainsbury's have now released their festive offering.

The addictive ad sees people from all walks of life singing-a-long to a track... and it just so happens to feature Ricky Tomlinson from The Royle Family in it.

He doesn't stray too far from the norm though, and stays in his comfy sofa.

Watch the ad above.

And remind yourself on the John Lewis ad below, which features Elbow's cover of The Beatles' Golden Slumbers:

Lead photo and video credit: Sainsbury's