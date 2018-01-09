WATCH: This Egg-Yolk Removing Life Hack Might Come In Handy...

This man has saved money and time with his ingenious way of removing egg yolks.

If your New Year's Resolution is to be healthier, then you might be one of many tucking into a white-only egg omelettes for your breakfast.

We all know what a pain it can be to separate egg yolks from whites, and though there are plenty of snazzy gadgets out there, this guy has a free and easy way to remove the pesky things without any mess or fuss.

Watch Ivan Chernyshev's genius at work in the video above.

What witchcraft is this?

To be fair, we've tried it and it's still not as easy as it looks. We'd recommend having a few backup eggs on your first try just in case!

Credit: Ivan Chernyshev via Storyful