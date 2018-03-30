WATCH: This Drunk Elderly Couple Will Make Your Weekend...

Drink responsibly kids. We've all been there!

As we prepare for the bank holiday weekend sesh, it's fair to assume there's going to be a fair few casualties out there.

But none will be more hilarious and adorable than this couple, who've clearly had a bit too much to drink.

Watch the pair in action in this video, courtesy of Viral Hog.

Is just it us, or does their dodgy attempt at walking remind you of falling out of a club or two?

Absolute legends. Who needs a Stannah Stairlift when you can just fall down the stairs?

Photo and video credit: Viral Hog

Please drink responsibly.

drinkaware.co.uk