Deliveroo Man Slides Down Snowy Hill, Becomes Instant Hero

Watch as the delivery man shows what going the extra mile at work looks like.

Footage has emerged which sees a Deliveroo driver risking life and limb to make sure a Nando's delivery gets to a customer.

In a clip shared by Esme on Twitter, the absolute ledge can be seen sliding on his front down a steep, snowy hill shouting "Deliverooooo" as neighbours cheer him on in the background.

Watch him in our video above.

According to the Twitter user, he screamed the words "Gotta get that Nandos delivered" before launching himself on the ground.

Someone give that man a raise, stat!

And he's not the only one either. As reported by The Sun, Deliveroo staff are going out of their way to make sure people eat, with one in Glasgow even snowboarding to get to his destination.

Modern day heroes!

Photo & video credit: Twitter/EsmeYep