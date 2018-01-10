WATCH: This Couple Had A Blazing Row Live On The News...

The aggy pair unwittingly stumbled into the background of of a Channel 4 News segment.

The first week of January isn't even over and we've already had some TV gold.

The latest clips comes in the form of an aggy couple whose expletive-filled barney went out live on Channel 4 news.

Columinst Andrew Pierce was speaking to Channel 4's Cathy Newman about the row btween Virgin Trains and the Daily Mail, but a very different row just happened to be kicking off in the background.

Watch a clip of it above, courtesy of Channel 4.

Earlier this week a BBC news reporter was also mobbed by lemurs while filming at Banham Zoo.

Watch them in action below:

Talk about monkeying around.

Lead photo credit: Channel 4 News