WATCH: The Latest Black Panther Trailer Looks HUGE

Watch the latest teaser for the upcoming Marvel film, which is set for release in February.

The latest TV Spot for Black Panther has been released, and it looks like it's going to be very exciting.

Watch it above.

The upcoming superhero film, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular character follows the story of King T'Challa who returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader.

However, he is soon challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, his alter-ego known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Black Panther - which also stars the likes of Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o - is set for UK release on 12 February 2018.

Credit: Marvel/Black Panther