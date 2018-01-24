WATCH: Abz From 5ive Drops Song To Help Sell BRIT Award On Ebay

The former pop star has re-listed his gong after a winning bid of over £1m is said to have fallen through.

Abz from 5ive has re-listed his BRIT Award on Ebay, and he's even created an original song to help him do it.

The rapper-turned-farmer, who won the Best Pop Act award when was part of the 90s boyband, has been forced to put the gong on the auction site again after the winning bid fell through.

Now, after S Club 7's Paul Cattermarole went on sell his award for £66,000, Abz has re-listed his own gong and even thrown in a an MTV EMA award for extra measure.

But that isn't all he's done to sweeten the deal. He's released a track and an accompanying video entitled Buy My BRIT to help convince his fans. Watch it above.

Abz whose real name is Richard Abidin Breen - first tried to sell his award back in 2015, which he revealed was to help him buy some "topsoil" for his farm.

Meanwhile,Foo Fighters have confirmed they'll be playing the award ceremony for the first time this year.

Dave Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

One of those "firsts" included the Learn To Fly rockers finally headlining Glastonbury 2017.

Watch them end their set with Everlong at the festival last year.

Lead photo credit: James Arnold/PA Archive/PA Images

Photo still: YouTube/ABZLOVETV